Stansberry Asset Management LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000. Howard Hughes comprises about 1.3% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Howard Hughes as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Howard Hughes by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Howard Hughes by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $130.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,890. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.33 and a 200-day moving average of $116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Howard Hughes Corp has a one year low of $89.51 and a one year high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $431.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Howard Hughes’s revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.