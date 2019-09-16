Stansberry Asset Management LLC Sells 7,296 Shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the quarter. Dell accounts for 2.8% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter worth $88,862,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Dell in the first quarter worth $374,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dell in the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Dell by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 181,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DELL traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,337. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.32 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Dell from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dell from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dell from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

In related news, insider Marius Haas sold 172,562 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $9,045,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,668,302 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $137,150,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,808,110 shares of company stock valued at $249,030,096. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.