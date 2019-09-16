Starpharma (ASX:SPL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.26

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $1.13. Starpharma shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 323,860 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $431.17 million and a PE ratio of -29.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.22.

About Starpharma (ASX:SPL)

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

