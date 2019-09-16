State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 693.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 50.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 137.8% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $577,375. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

STT traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.