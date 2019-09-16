Stefan Ortmanns Sells 4,268 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Stefan Ortmanns sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $76,866.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stefan Ortmanns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Stefan Ortmanns sold 1,491 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $26,092.50.

On Friday, August 23rd, Stefan Ortmanns sold 9,700 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $169,750.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Stefan Ortmanns sold 6,091 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $103,547.00.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,295. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.93 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,911,000 after buying an additional 170,231 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 16.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 5,527.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 117,687 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 461,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 73,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 9.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

