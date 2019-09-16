Steinberg Asset Management LLC Sells 103,803 Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 103,803 shares during the period. Golar LNG Partners comprises 1.8% of Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Steinberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Golar LNG Partners worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 267,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMLP shares. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Golar LNG Partners stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,572. The firm has a market cap of $715.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

