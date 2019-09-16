Steinberg Asset Management LLC Sells 22,220 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,220 shares during the quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Flex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,418,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,182,000 after acquiring an additional 221,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 71.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,803,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437,416 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 46.7% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 16,315,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 23.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,438,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,677 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,645,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after purchasing an additional 191,666 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $95,661.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Humphries sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $89,309.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,097 shares of company stock valued at $808,419 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLEX. ValuEngine raised shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 103,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,248. Flex Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Flex had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

