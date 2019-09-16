Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Stericycle worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 81,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

SRCL traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66. Stericycle Inc has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.27). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $845.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

