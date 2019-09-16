Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 695,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $71,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $779,687,000 after purchasing an additional 585,738 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 361,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 38,763 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 33,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.72.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,570. The firm has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $123.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average of $108.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

