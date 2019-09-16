Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises 0.9% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $89,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 721.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,210,609.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,373.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,250,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,847,218.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,106. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,191. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.53.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

