Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $102.74 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054,906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.0% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Medtronic worth $102,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,914 shares of company stock valued at $10,315,651 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.05. 3,099,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,360,369. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $111.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

