Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $52.30 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $52,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 182,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 87,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 43,301 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 299,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,276,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,258,000 after buying an additional 277,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.67. 1,325,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,335. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

