Sterling Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 145,407 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.2% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Comcast worth $122,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.27. 12,875,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,301,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $213.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.97.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

