Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $75,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $81,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,859 shares of company stock valued at $3,421,092. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $172.75. The company had a trading volume of 298,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $119.38 and a 1-year high of $178.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.07 and its 200-day moving average is $162.99.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

