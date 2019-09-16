Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) to Hold

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferroglobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,996. The stock has a market cap of $204.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $8.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $409.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.01 million. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,397,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 199,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,757,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 1,263,094 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 705,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 338,515 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.