Storm 24 Hour Volume Reaches $462,479.00 (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Storm token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and Coinrail. In the last seven days, Storm has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Storm has a market cap of $9.74 million and $462,479.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00198121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.01191014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00088443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021148 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,284,035,013 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinrail, Coinnest, YoBit, Radar Relay, Binance, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Upbit, WazirX, Bancor Network, Bittrex and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

