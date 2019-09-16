Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. AON comprises about 2.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 9.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 130,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 193,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of AON by 8.9% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,502,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,868,000 after acquiring an additional 531,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.64.

AON stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.64. 313,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,184. Aon PLC has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $198.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.34.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $144,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,461,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,894,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

