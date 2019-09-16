Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 15,588 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,588 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $489,930,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 274.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,858,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,396 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $13,030,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $124,387,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 48.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,115,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,281,000 after acquiring an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $10,001,022.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,422,930.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

Danaher stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.50. 839,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,737. The company has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

