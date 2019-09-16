Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,357,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,418,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,284,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,989,000 after purchasing an additional 767,195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,798,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,426,000 after purchasing an additional 133,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,685,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,410,000 after purchasing an additional 241,553 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.32. 523,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,225,162. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

