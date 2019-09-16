Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 9,578 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 313,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $3,067,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $20,188,715. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.77.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.63. 685,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $164.25 and a one year high of $225.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

