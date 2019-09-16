Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,488 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,592 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.45. 390,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,901,156. The stock has a market cap of $1,050.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $141.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at $26,785,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

