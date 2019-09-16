Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.53, 392,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 411,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

The firm has a market cap of $418.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $99.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 49.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

