Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Sun Communities by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Sun Communities by 351.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $37,925.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total value of $1,087,343.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,679,675.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $146.58. 13,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,086. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.67). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $312.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

