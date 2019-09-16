Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $289.68 Million Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,135 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 6.1% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Adobe worth $289,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,492 shares of the software company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,187,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,170.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,697,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.95.

ADBE traded up $4.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,065. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.67 and a 200-day moving average of $281.20. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $313.11. The stock has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

