Suvretta Capital Management LLC Sells 141,100 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 39.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 141,100 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 0.9% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $42,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 173.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.39.

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525 shares in the company, valued at $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.21. The stock had a trading volume of 95,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,689. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

