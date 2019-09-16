SVA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 52 week low of $55.20 and a 52 week high of $67.33.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.