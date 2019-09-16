SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Comcast by 89.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $708,180,000 after buying an additional 9,020,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Comcast by 67.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $690,651,000 after buying an additional 6,960,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,165,450,000 after buying an additional 5,992,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $207,289,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.97.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,547,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,370,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $213.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.