SVA Wealth Management LLC Invests $282,000 in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 63.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 23.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 687.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 73,150.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSBI stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,058. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $672.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSBI shares. TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 14,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $373,728.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Erickson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $91,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,474.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,756 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

