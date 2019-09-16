SVA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,245 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,106 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in American Express by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $807,358,000 after buying an additional 459,983 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 358.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,294 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.17. The company had a trading volume of 157,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,669. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.43. The company has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,392.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

