SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,040 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,754,000 after buying an additional 1,125,484 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Schlumberger by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 900,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after buying an additional 74,765 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 111,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 58,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Schlumberger by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,109,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,121. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $63.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

