SVA Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,955 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959,794 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $453,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994,567 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 347.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,946,057 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $156,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,023 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,401,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,326,188 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $169,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 6,554.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 909,994 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 896,320 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.62. 3,588,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,111,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $51.29.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

