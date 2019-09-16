SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.09.

Shares of SIVB opened at $224.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.53 and a 200-day moving average of $223.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $177.70 and a 52 week high of $330.50.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.38 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $459,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,961.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $603,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,111.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,038 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

