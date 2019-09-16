Synergetics USA (NASDAQ:SURG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Synergetics USA Inc (NASDAQ:SURG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.36. Synergetics USA shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 198,600 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

Synergetics USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:SURG)

Synergetics USA, Inc, formerly Valley Forge Scientific Corp., is a supplier of precision surgical devices. The Company focuses on the surgical disciplines of ophthalmology and neurosurgery. It offers precision engineered disposable and reusable devices, surgical equipment and surgical procedural kits.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Synergetics USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergetics USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.