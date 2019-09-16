SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,313,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,388,000 after purchasing an additional 246,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SYSCO by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,081,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,776,000 after acquiring an additional 455,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 29.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,749,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,410 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 100,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $78.40.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

In other news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.