T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Increased by ThornTree Capital Partners LP

ThornTree Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,006 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us comprises 8.1% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $25,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,472,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,725 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,623,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $457,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,535 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,412,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,587,000 after purchasing an additional 978,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,423,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $443,835,000 after purchasing an additional 927,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $79.51. 175,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,574. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $703,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. HSBC set a $85.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

