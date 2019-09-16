T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Lifted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 71,857 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $64,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 330,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $2.09 on Monday, reaching $116.85. The company had a trading volume of 529,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,849. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $120.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.92.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $4,221,500.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 414,144 shares in the company, valued at $47,382,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,233,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.