T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Leerink Swann

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) has been given a $5.00 price objective by investment analysts at Leerink Swann in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Leerink Swann’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $0.40 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered T2 Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

T2 Biosystems stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.76. 1,938,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,646. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $134.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.15. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.94% and a negative net margin of 722.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 79,311 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 44.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 124.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 149,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 82,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 150.0% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

