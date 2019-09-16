Taconic Capital Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Symantec makes up 0.5% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Symantec were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Symantec by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Symantec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 94,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Symantec by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Symantec by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Symantec by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 91,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Symantec alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Symantec in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $19.00 price objective on Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Symantec in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symantec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SYMC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 206,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,558. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Symantec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,325,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at $566,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Symantec Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.