Tairen Capital Ltd Invests $6.16 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,000. DexCom comprises 1.2% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,010,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,333,000 after acquiring an additional 44,803 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,523. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.37. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.05 and a twelve month high of $178.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.18 and a beta of 0.72.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,751,263.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $877,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,487 shares of company stock worth $13,763,234. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.44.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

