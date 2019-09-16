Tairen Capital Ltd Sells 53,032 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Tairen Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,032 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up 0.6% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 46.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth $27,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,173. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of -138.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.12 and its 200 day moving average is $132.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 19,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $2,519,301.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,491 shares of company stock worth $20,632,486. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.38.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

