Tairen Capital Ltd Sells 67,085 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Tairen Capital Ltd cut its position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,085 shares during the quarter. Acacia Communications makes up about 3.0% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tairen Capital Ltd owned about 0.80% of Acacia Communications worth $15,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Acacia Communications by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 453,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,349 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Acacia Communications by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Acacia Communications by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric L. Fisher sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $135,505.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 61,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $4,419,973.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,045 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,137 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.91 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.11. 15,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,932. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 434.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.77. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.68 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

