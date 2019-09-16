Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Up 15.1%

Shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) were up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $25.58, approximately 548,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 231,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TALO. ValuEngine cut Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim set a $49.00 price objective on Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 59.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 25.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 203,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 41,422 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

