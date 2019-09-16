TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Pipelines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. TC Pipelines posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Pipelines will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TC Pipelines.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 38.56%.

TCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TC Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

TC Pipelines stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $41.23. 1,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,249. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. TC Pipelines has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCP. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TC Pipelines by 1.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 126,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TC Pipelines (TCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.