TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

TearLab Corp (OTCMKTS:TEAR) (TSE:TLB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.06. TearLab shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 1,020 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) (TSE:TLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

TearLab Company Profile

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care.

