TECSYS (TSE:TCS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.79

TECSYS Inc. (TSE:TCS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.79 and traded as low as $15.46. TECSYS shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCS. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on TECSYS from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on TECSYS from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.29 million and a P/E ratio of -196.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73.

TECSYS (TSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$24.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TECSYS Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. TECSYS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -282.05%.

TECSYS Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, and point-of-use in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution management, transportation management, and supply management at point-of-use, as well as financial management and analytics solutions; ITopia, a Healthcare Logistics Platform.

