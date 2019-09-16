Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.21

Shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.21 and traded as high as $30.13. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn shares last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 3,629 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 19.9% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 208,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 34,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 0.7% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 19.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

