Telemark Asset Management LLC Invests $4.64 Million in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 850,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Franks International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Franks International in the second quarter worth about $16,332,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franks International by 30.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,852,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,415,000 after buying an additional 1,601,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Franks International by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,199,000 after buying an additional 757,246 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Franks International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,381,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,839,000 after buying an additional 340,711 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franks International in the second quarter worth about $1,737,000. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 250,000 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,515,206 shares in the company, valued at $11,469,339.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 34,584 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $166,349.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,493,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,185,856.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,823,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,561,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.49 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.16.

FI traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Franks International NV has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $155.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franks International NV will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

