Telemark Asset Management LLC Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,526,000. United Rentals comprises about 3.0% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 31,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 124,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 233,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 182,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie set a $99.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.73.

In related news, Director Filippo Passerini bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.37 per share, with a total value of $220,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,379.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Roof bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.27 per share, for a total transaction of $591,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,238 shares of company stock worth $842,073 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.16. 80,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.28 and a twelve month high of $173.00. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

