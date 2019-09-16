Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $72.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.43.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average of $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $93.52.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.98 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 339,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,719,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,073,000 after purchasing an additional 189,885 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 565,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,589,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

