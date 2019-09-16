TELUS (TSE:T) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.72

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.72 and traded as high as $48.27. TELUS shares last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 285,510 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$56.50 to C$55.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.73.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.57 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 3.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.88%.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

